President Obama declares faith in power of change in farewell address

A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...More >>
