President Obama declares faith in power of change in farewell address

President Barack Obama says choosing Joe Biden to be his vice president was the first and best choice he made. (Source: CBS News)

President Barack Obama opened his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago Tuesday night, thanking thousands of supporters and reaffirming his belief in the power of change.

Obama, standing before thousands in his hometown, Chicago, reflect on his origins as a community organizer who witnessed "the quiet dignity of working people in the face of struggle and loss." He argued change is only possible "when ordinary people get involved" and join forces to demand progress.

Obama said that in 10 days the world will witness the peaceful transfer of power to a new president, drawing some jeers ahead of Donald Trump's presidency.



He also said he committed to Trump that his administration would "ensure the smoothest possible transition" just as his predecessor, President George W. Bush, did for him

Click here for a detailed breakdown of the full speech.

Obama thanked his wife, Michelle, and daughters Malia and Sasha for sacrificing for his political dreams before turning to Joe Biden, declaring his vice president was the first and best choice he made.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.