House fire rages in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

House fire rages in Shreveport

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12) (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12) (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12) (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A 2-alarm house fire immediately northeast of Wallace Lake brought Shreveport and Caddo Fire District 5 firefighters out in force the evening of Jan. 10.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the blaze on Abbie Glen Lane was reported at 6:41 p.m.

The two-story building was fully involved in flames when the first firefighters arrived 5 minutes later, a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.

The second alarm was sounded a minute after their arrival.

Authorities have not yet determined whether the family who lives in the home was there when the fire began.

None of the family members was hurt.

A firefighter was treated on the scene for burns to one of his hands.

Almost 2 dozen Shreveport Fire Department units and another 4 from Caddo Fire District 5 had the blaze under control in less than an hour.

"We have investigators on the scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire," the Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly