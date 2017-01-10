House fire rages in Shreveport

A 2-alarm house fire immediately northeast of Wallace Lake brought Shreveport and Caddo Fire District 5 firefighters out in force the evening of Jan. 10.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the blaze on Abbie Glen Lane was reported at 6:41 p.m.

The two-story building was fully involved in flames when the first firefighters arrived 5 minutes later, a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.

The second alarm was sounded a minute after their arrival.

Authorities have not yet determined whether the family who lives in the home was there when the fire began.

None of the family members was hurt.

A firefighter was treated on the scene for burns to one of his hands.

Almost 2 dozen Shreveport Fire Department units and another 4 from Caddo Fire District 5 had the blaze under control in less than an hour.

"We have investigators on the scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire," the Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.

