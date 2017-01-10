Shreveport woman gets nod from Oprah for weight loss success

Brandy Evans lost more than 30 pounds on a weight loss journey that led to dinner with Oprah Winfrey. (Source: KSLA News 12)

If you're looking for motivation to get active and make 2017 your healthiest year yet, a Shreveport woman's success story may be just the motivation you need.

In fact, her story is gaining national attention - even landing her a meeting with Oprah Winfrey.

"I woke up one morning and I was just so disgusted with myself," Brandy Evans recalled.

"My pants were cutting into my stomach. And I could hardly bend over to fasten my shoes. And I just thought enough is enough."

In December 2014, Evans committed to making a healthier lifestyle change with the help of Weight Watchers.

"There is no silver bullet, no magic pill to losing weight," she said. "If you want to lose weight, you have to do the work."

Two years later and more than 30 pounds lighter, Evans is proof that hard work and dedication pay off.

"I started this journey with the goal of losing weight; that's why I joined Weight Watchers. But now I feel like I keep the weight off because I want to be an inspiration to others."

Weight Watchers took note of Evans' commitment, success and positive attitude. It flew her out to California to not only be interviewed by Oprah but to have dinner with her and others who share similar weight loss stories.

"To be interviewed by her, and then to have this amazing two-hour dinner with her was so enlightening," Evans said. "She shared such wisdom with us. She shared her ups, her downs. We shared our ups and our downs. And she's on this journey just like the rest of us.

"I left that dinner with a new level of admiration and appreciation for who she is."

Evans now is featured in the new national commercial for Weight Watchers.

Also, her photos and story appear on multiple platforms for the Weight Watchers community.

"If there's one person out there who says 'If she can do it, I can do it,' then this whole journey has been worth it," Evans said.

A journey proving to be much more than just weight loss.

"To live life fully, to take care of your mental physical and spiritual self," Evans said. "And that, to me, is what Weight Watchers and the Beyond the Scale program are all about."

Now part of her 2017 goal is to get stronger. And Evans said she's found a new love for group fitness in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.