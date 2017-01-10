Bossier student left on cold bus; now his mother wants answers

Mia Hart, of Bossier City, shares video of her son waking up alone the morning of Jan. 6 on a school bus in Bossier School District's bus barn on Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

One of the biggest fears for any parent who puts their child on a school bus is that the youth will somehow get left behind.

That's what happened to a Bossier City woman's son. And it was caught on camera.

Now Mia Hart wants answers.

She shared with KSLA News 12 a video recording from a camera on board the school bus.

"He's not telling him to check the seats. He's just telling him to go hang the sign in the back of the window," Hart said of the bus driver and trainee as she reviewed the video on her smartphone.

Hart made the recording with her phone Jan. 6 as staffers at Apollo Elementary in Bossier City showed her video from her son's school bus that morning.

"My son is right here," Hart said, pointed at the screen.

The video clearly shows the bus driver trainee walk right by her son, who had fallen asleep on the way to school, she said.

The trainee appears not to see the fourth-grader in the third-row seat.

"You'll see he's looking down at that point. He's not actually looking sideways," Hart observed.

About an hour after the driver and trainee left the bus, the video shows 9-year-old Da'Shaun Hart slowly awaken, look around then leave a minute or so later.

"My heart just dropped. My heart dropped," Hart said at the sight.

Luckily, she said, her son quickly discovered a driver in a nearby bus. He was taken to school and his mom was called.

To make matters worse for her son, Hart said, the temperature was downright cold that morning.

The National Weather Service says it was 33 degrees with a wind chill of 25 degrees at the time.

Hart said had her son slept much longer on the bus, he could have been exposed to the cold much longer if fewer drivers were around then.

Now she has sent a letter to School Board members and School District administrators detailing her concerns.

"I want some kind of action so it won't happen again to another child."

Meantime, Hart said, she'll be driving her son to school for a while since he was so shaken up about what happened.

With Hart's video recording in hand, KSLA News 12 asked Bossier School District for answers.

Spokeswoman Sonja Bailes released a statement describing the situation as a terrible oversight. Neither the driver nor the trainee followed proper policies and procedures, the statement says.

"When the transportation department became aware of the incident, the driver and trainee were immediately pulled from the route and an investigation began."

Bailes also explained that "because this is a personnel matter, the employees' job status and any disciplinary action taken cannot be released."

Now the School District is reviewing its policy and studying whether more checks and balances should be put into place, she said.

