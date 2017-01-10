DHH: Tests on 5 sites reveal 1 issue, but Sligo water still safe

Sligo Water System is looking at building a $1 million plant. Bossier police jurors have voted to lease land to the water system for that purpose. But funding for the project still needs to be secured. (Source: Victoria Shirley/KSLA News 12)

Some South Bossier Parish residents are concerned about the quality of water they're consuming.

Some of Sligo Water System's 900 or so customers say their water isn't consistently clear.

Sometimes it's brown. Sometimes it's smelly. Sometimes it's both.

But it never is surprising to see brown or yellow water flowing out of their faucets.

"I don't drink water directly from the tap. I don't give my cat water directly from the tap," Brandy Dumas said.

Hers is one of three families in three separate neighborhoods with whom KSLA News 12 spoke.

All three say the same thing: They don't trust the water.

"If you turn it on and it is yellow or brown, there is sand in it," Dumas said. "Are you going to drink it or dump it? You are going to dump it."

She said she never knows what to expect when turning on the faucet.

"Some days it is fine; some days it's got a very strong bleachy chemical smell; some days it is off color."

Crystal Steward has similar issues a few miles down the road on Longhorn Drive. "I don't recommend the water to anyone."

In the growing upscale neighborhood of Old Oaks, Kim and Troy Yonker also have concerns.

"Prove that it is good, because what I'm seeing on our end is not," Kim Yonker said.

They do drink their tap water, but only after it's been filtered. Not just once, but twice. And what the filter catches worries them.

"This is a new one, what it looks like," Kim Yonker said, pointing to clean filter.

"This is three months in the bucket. Here is what I changed out this morning," Troy Yonker said while pulling a brown filter out of a bucket.

The substance coating the filter is dark and filmy.

"When it was black, I was totally shocked; it scared me," Kim Yonker said.

She worries that, without the filters, that sediment would be in their water.

"Is it safe?" Kim Yonker asked.

Dumas also is concerned about how corrosive the water can be to their faucets.

"I see the stains on the toilets and the tubs and the corrosion factor on some of our fixtures, and I wonder what is this doing to us? Long term?"

Steward fears the water gave her family allergic reactions that left one of her daughters with a rash on her face for weeks.

"The fact that my son and me are the only ones who didn't take a bath in it, and we are the only two that have no reaction," she added. "That's what leads me to believe it is the water."

Doctors still are trying to figure out what caused the reaction.

Sligo Water System board President Cheryl McEntyre doesn't believe the water is to blame.

McEntyre, who also is a water customer herself, said she is satisfied with the water.

"I'm not afraid to drink the water. It doesn't bother me to bathe in it or wash in it. There is nothing wrong with the water."

KSLA News 12 asked her about the neighbors' fears.

“We look to USDA or the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, the water regulatory people, to tell us what are the treatment processes that we need to use in our water to make it safe," McEntyre replied.

State health department records show the water system had zero violations in 2016.

Nonetheless, the state decided to send a team to investigate Sligo Water System after KSLA News 12 told officials there about the customers' water complaints.

DHH tested samples at 5 locations. Test results revealed one location had an issue.

"They did have one location that had a really low chlorine residual; it was less than the state minimum requirement," said Jennifer Kihlken, deputy chief engineer with DHH.

The state will require the water operator to get the chlorine levels back to a normal level.

DHH workers also did a visual inspection and noticed four locations had clear water but one location had a brown tint.

Brown tints are not unusual for Sligo Water System "because they do have iron in the raw water," Kihlken explained. "So that is not unusual. They will see brown water from time to time."

Iron is not a regulated contaminant enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency because it is not unsafe to drink.

"It is an aesthetic issue; it is not a health hazard," Kihlken said.

But when water companies don't take the extra step to make the water clear, customers notice.

"Typically, you will see sediment when the iron starts to fall to the bottom of a glass if you have iron in your water," Kihlken said.

As for whether the water is safe to drink, she confirms it measures up to all EPA standards.

"Our records indicate they are producing compliant water."

As for the brown water, McEntyre said the system's water operator is working on a solution.

"We do struggle on occasion with brown water and sediment that falls out. We hate it. We wish every home had clear water."

McEntyre admits the water system was designed for 500 to 600 customers but now has about 900.

They are looking into building a $1 million plant, she said.

"We hope and pray this new plant will fix a lot of these issues."

Meantime, neighbors like Troy Yonker aren't satisfied.

"If you are going to give me 50 percent quality, I feel like I should only have to pay you 50 percent of the bill."

Steward agrees. "I don't know why I'm paying what I am paying for this kind of water."

In June, the Bossier Police Jury unanimously voted to lease land at South Bossier Park to Sligo Water System so the plant can be built.

McEntyre said funding for the project still needs to be secured.

As a result, there is no timetable for when the plant will be built.

McEntyre also encouraged all customers who are having issues with their water to notify the water system by calling (318) 741-7611 or, for emergencies, (318) 741-7611 or (318) 517-5595.

