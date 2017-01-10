Marshall PD ask for public's help in finding armed, dangerous fugitive

Police say 20-year-old Vuntarius Lamar Brown was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened on the Southwest side of Marshall, TX. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive they say is armed and dangerous.

Police say 20-year-old Vuntarius Lamar Brown was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened on the Southwest side of Marshall, TX.

Brown has been described as a black male who stands about 6’2” tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

“Considering that this man is believed to be armed and dangerous, we hope the community will assist us in quickly apprehending him,” said Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa. “If anyone sees Brown, we ask that you do not approach him but instead call the Marshall Police Department.”

Anyone with information on Brown’s location is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575, Detective Tyler Owen at 903-930-8990 or Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

