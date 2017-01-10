Police arrest Lake Charles man on gun charges in Natchitoches

ARRESTED: Sedrick Juan Gordon Jr., 26, of Lake Charles, 1 count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of a weapon. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

A Lake Charles man remained in custody on firearms charges Jan. 10 in Natchitoches Parish.

Sedrick Juan Gordon Jr., 26, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on 1 count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of a weapon.

His bond is $20,500 on the charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm. No bond has been set on the other two charges.

Police officers arrested Gordon after reportedly finding a stolen gun in his pocket during a field interview about 2 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 300 block of Pegasus Street in Natchitoches, authorities said.

