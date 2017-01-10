Man found shot behind Shreveport business

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was shot behind a business Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Hollywood Avenue.

The man told police he was standing outside a dumpster when an unidentified man came up and shot him in the leg. The man said he did not know why the gunman shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no description of the gunman.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Tracker at 318-673-7373.

