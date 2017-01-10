Telemedicine eases access to specialized care in rural LA

Getting specialized health care isn't always easy when you live in a rural area.

Most of the time, you have to drive to a larger city like Shreveport or Monroe to get the care you need.

But a program at University Health now makes that easier.

"It is the wave of the future. And it's here now," said Wendy Rasmussen, the Shreveport hospital's telemedicine nurse program coordinator.

With the click of a button, a patient 2 hours away can connect with an LSU doctor at University Health.

"I think one of the obstacles in getting specialized care, first of all, is limited access because there just is not enough doctors to get to all of those rural areas," Rasmussen said.

"And the other thing is just transportation. A lot of people in the rural areas, especially when the economy is bad or down, don't have transportation or the means or the finances to get to places that are 2 and 3 hours away."

Telemedicine offers a way around those obstacles. A patient in a rural area of Louisiana can get the care they need by going to one of the more than 20 remote sites throughout the state to connect with a doctor in Shreveport or Monroe.

"They can see us, we can see them," Rasmussen said.

"We will have their medical information in front of us from their doctor, who gets it to us before we see the patient. And then we will examine the patient like we would if they were in the room. We can use the stethoscopes, get their health history and, basically, go from there."

A doctor using hand-held cameras, headphones and medical equipment quickly can assess a patient's needs.

"Even surgical patients, if they went home, how many times are they told to come back for follow-up and they spend 3 hours getting here to be with the doctor just a few minutes for him to say 'Hey, that looks great; everything's fine' and 'See you later?' And you spent a whole day traveling."

People who use telemedicine are billed the same way they are as when they see a doctor. There's no additional surcharge for the program.

University Health's telemedicine program recently received a U.S. Agriculture Department grant. With matching funds through University Health, the more than $730,000 will pay for significant upgrades to the technology and expand access for more than 500,000 people in 21 parishes to doctors at University Health-Shreveport, Feist-Weiller Cancer Center and University Health-Conway in Monroe.

TELEMEDICINE SITES

Physician hubs

University Health-Shreveport

Feist-Weiller Cancer Center

University Health-Conway in Monroe

Remote telemedicine sites

Avoyelles Parish: Bunkie General Hospital

Bienville Parish: Bienville Medical Center

Caldwell Parish: Citizens Medical Clinic

Claiborne Parish: Homer Memorial Hospital

East Carroll Parish: East Carroll Parish Hospital

Franklin Parish: Franklin Medical Center

Jackson Parish: Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Jackson Parish Hospital

Jefferson Davis Parish: Jennings American Legion Hospital

LaSalle Parish: Hardtner Medical Center and LaSalle General Hospital

Madison Parish: Madison Parish Hospital

Morehouse Parish: Morehouse General Hospital

Rapides Parish: Rapides Urgent and Multispecialty Clinic

Richland Parish: Richardson Medical Center and Richland Parish Hospital

Sabine Parish: Sabine Medical Center

St. Landry Parish: Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center

Union Parish: Reeves Memorial Hospital and Union General Hospital

Webster Parish: Springhill Medical CenterWest Carroll Parish: West Carroll Medical Center

Winn Parish: Winn Community Health Center

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.