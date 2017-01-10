Coroner IDs missing fisherman found dead on Lake Bistineau

Police found a fisherman after his boat tipped when he went fishing on Lake Bistineau. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

The body of a fisherman was found after he went missing Monday night on Lake Bistineau. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

Authorities have identified the missing fisherman whose body was found early Tuesday morning on Lake Bistineau.

Bossier Parish Coroner Dr. John Chandler confirmed 35-year-old Kevin Allen Phillips was killed when his boat capsized sometime around midnight Tuesday.

Phillips was on a fishing trip with his girlfriend 34-year-old Cassie Havard when high winds and unfavorable conditions for fishing likely caused the boat to capsize, officials said in a news conference around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Some of the atmospheric conditions were not ideal for nighttime fishing. ... They experienced something that made the boat capsize," Bossier sheriff's Capt. Courtez Bridges said.

Authorities don't yet know exactly what caused the boat to tip.

A lake wind advisory was in effect for Bossier and Webster parishes at the time of the accident.

"About 6:40 this morning, the sheriff's office received an emergency call from duck hunters on Lake Bistineau. The call was in reference to a woman being stranded on the lake," Bridges said.

Duck hunters found Havard clinging to a tree about 6:40 a.m.

Phillips' body was found about 9:20 a.m. following an extensive search.

Havard was taken to the nearest hospital, where she was treated then was released Tuesday afternoon. Bridges said her body temperature showed no signs of hypothermia.

Phillips, a resident of Elm Grove, is said to be deeply missed by members of the community. He was a frequent fisher, according to duck hunters, who said they ran into Phillips and his girlfriend several times on the lake.

"This is a tragic event, tragic for South Bossier," Bridges said.

Bossier, Bienville and Webster sheriff's deputies along with the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents searched for Phillips near Parish Camp Road in Elm Grove. Bossier sheriff's office spokesman Rod White said they had about 4 to 5 boats in the water.

Bossier sheriff's detectives are investigating the drowning. The Wildlife & Fisheries Department is investigating what caused the boat to capsize.

Wildlife & Fisheries officials recommend always having what's called a "floater's plan." Let someone know where you're going and when you're coming back. They also say it's a good idea to have a life vest for every person in the boat.

