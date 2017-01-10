Man carjacked at Shreveport gas station

A man was robbed and carjacked in the alley way near the Raceway in the 200 block of East 70th Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A man is left stranded Monday night after a group robs him at gunpoint of his belongings and van.

Shreveport police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. next to the RaceWay gas station in the 200 block of East 70th Street near Interstate 49.

The man drove his van into the alleyway next to the gas station, according to police. That's when he was reportedly approached by 3 armed men dressed in all black. The man told police they took his money, cell phone, laptop and drove off in his van.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.