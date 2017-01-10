Shreveport family escapes early morning house fire

A family escaped their home in the 4000 block of Walker Street moments before it erupted in flames Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A family escaped their home moments before it erupted in flames Tuesday morning.

The Shreveport fire department was called to the home just before 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Walker Street.

Fire officials say the family of four was able to escape the home safely before help arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The fire reportedly started near a water heater in a utility room.

It took crews 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

Part of the home's exterior, the carport and the utility room were all damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

