No comment from Shreveport councilwoman after hearing in defamation suit

Shreveport Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch's friend swings a purse at KSLA News 12's Nick Lawton as he asks questions following a court hearing for a lawsuit against Lynch. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

There was anger and a few swings of a purse at KSLA News 12's Nick Lawton from Shreveport District F Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch's friend as we tried to ask questions about a lawsuit Lynch now faces.

Local businessman William Broyles filed the petition for damages back on July 18, 2016, suing Lynch for damages and accusing her of publishing defamatory statements about Broyles to third parties on Facebook.



According to the lawsuit, Lynch's comments ranged from accusing Broyles of receiving "hush money" as the founder and co-owner of the Shreveport Rafters Soccer Club to eventually writing that Broyles was "a shrapnel to the Black community in Shreveport and Caddo Parish."



Broyles' lawsuit reads "at all relevant times, Lynch knew or should have known that her postings were false, defamatory, injurious, inflammatory and baseless."

The lawsuit clarifies Lynch was not acting in any official capacity while writing the posts and Broyles is not asserting any claim against any governmental entity but rather suing her in her own capacity.

Lynch's actions and posts were made with actual and implied malice, according to the lawsuit,

With the intent to harm Broyles' reputation and credibility as to lower his standing in the community; to deter others from associating or dealing with Broyles and/or his business ventures; to otherwise expose Broyles to criminal investigation; to damage Broyles' present and future employment prospects; to intentionally interfere with contracts of Broyles and his businesses; and to intimidate Broyles.

The lawsuit reads Lynch wrote those posts in an attempt to discredit Broyles, stemming from allegations that she received more taxpayer-funded contributions to her Caddo Parish Employees' Retirement System (CPERS) account than any current or former Caddo Parish Commissioner.

Allegations in the lawsuit also read Lynch has a balance of $2,950 in unpaid fines to the Louisiana Ethics Administration, "and that Broyles has been active in educating the public about CPERS and unpaid ethics fines, as well as advocating for the return of taxpayer-funded CPERS contributions to the citizens of Caddo Parish."

During Monday's morning's court hearing, Lynch's attorney, Sandra Sears, filed a motion to Withdraw Counsel.

Judge Craig O. Marcotte granted the motion which allows Lynch 60 days to secure a new attorney as this lawsuit progresses. Currently, it's still in its discovery phase.



Lynch told KSLA on the court floor that she would give an interview, but became silent outside while her friend repeatedly said "No comment."

The two stayed silent and walked away while KSLA continued asking questions. Eventually, Lynch's friend swung her purse out several times while saying: "Stop following me, boy!"

Lynch remained silent.

Broyles also declined to comment on the lawsuit.

