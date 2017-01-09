LA's career, technical education program entering its 3rd year

A convention next week will kick off Year 3 of the Louisiana Education Department's career and technical education program.

The annual Jump Start gathering from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17 will bring together more than 1,100 educators and industry leaders at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge to celebrate successes and plan for the future.

The agenda includes a series of strategy sessions, workshops and networking opportunities for educators and business people throughout the state.

"We know that all graduates from Louisiana high schools need economic opportunity. They need to find a feature that's prosperous right here at home in Louisiana," Louisiana Education Superintendent John White said.

"For a lot of kids, that's going to mean a four-year university. But for some kids, that's going to mean a two-year college or going right into the workplace," he continued.

"Our Jump Start program is getting thousands of kids trained a year with industry-based credentials so they can go on to college or go into a career."

Jump Start is an elective path that helps students earn certifications and essentially jump right into the workforce after graduation. Students earn industry credentials while still in high school then graduate prepared to secure a high-wage job and attend a technical or community college.

"We have to end the stigma against career education. There's more than one path to prosperity," White explained.

"Four-year universities are outstanding. It's important that we increase the number of kids who are going to and through four-year colleges.

"But it's equally important that we get more kids through two-year colleges and right into high-growth, high-wage jobs. That's the path to a prosperous Louisiana."

