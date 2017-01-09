Community helps firefighter's family after fire destroys home

It was a role reversal for an ArkLaTex firefighter who woke up in the middle of the night with his home on fire. Now, his tight-knit community has come together in a major way for this young man's family.

Since flames destroyed the home in Mansfield, Louisiana last week friends, neighbors, colleagues and perfect strangers have all stepped forward to help.

During our visit to the scene on Monday morning, investigators scoured over the debris from a house fire where a firefighter, his wife, and their 1-year-old baby managed to escape early last Thursday morning on Hope Street in Mansfield.

"It was bad enough that I knew immediately that we needed to exit the home. And I mean immediately. We had to leave," recalled Roy Love, Junior.

For this DeSoto Parish firefighter, this has been a wake-up call about what it's like for fire victims once all the crews leave and recovery begins.

"It really opens your eyes to the way we leave a house after we try to help a family, what the next day feels like. And it's rough."

As you might imagine in a close-knit community with a raging fire like this involving a firefighter's home, the response has been overwhelming.

"Family and friends and a lot of my brothers and sisters in the service, you know, they call all the time. They're checking on me, they're trying to do whatever they can," added Love.

Love told us it came as a big surprise to him that someone started a GoFundMe account on their behalf.

And next door neighbor Kyle Ashley said he's seen the public outreach firsthand.

"Can't go anywhere without there's anybody talking to or stopping or giving you know twenty to thirty minutes telling how sorry and all that."

Love told us he's been told to expect months of waiting and uncertainty about the exact timing for the rebuilding of their home and lives. But after a fire like this on Hope Street, there appears to be an abundance of just that for this family - hope and support.

Love said he's just grateful no one was hurt. They celebrate the 1st birthday for his son, Roy Love III, this Thursday. They're staying with relatives for the time being.

