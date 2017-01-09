Gov. Edwards 'infuriated' with latest attack on law enforcement officer in LA

The Louisiana wildlife agent shot multiple times during a weekend traffic stop is responding well to treatment, according to Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana Department of Fish and Wildlife Agent Tyler Wheeler remains at University Health hospital in Shreveport, where he was taken after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning during a vehicle stop on US 165 in Morehouse Parish just north of the Ouachita Parish line.

One of the bullets struck Wheeler in the head, reportedly breaking his jaw.

Wheeler's family members have been posting updates about his condition and they say he's stable, but since Saturday night they've pushed back his jaw surgery to Monday afternoon. Family members say he's moving and responding to commands.

Governor John Bel Edwards stood alongside law enforcement officers as they offered an update on the case Monday morning.

"The fact that I have to be here today about an attack against another one of our law enforcement officers infuriates me. And it should infuriate everybody around the state of Louisiana," said Edwards.

Two people remain behind bars in connection with the shooting.

31-year-old Amethyst Baird of Monroe is charged with attempted first-degree murder. 34-year-old Jeremy Gullette of Monroe is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

