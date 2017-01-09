Miracle Monday: Kids Gym lets youths work out with their parents

"It's hard to find time to work out. So when she's here, I can work out and it's really great," Donna Bohn said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Kids Gym program at the CHRISTUS Athletic Clubs in Bossier City and Shreveport allow children to work out at the same time as their parents. (Source: KSLA News 12)

An estimated 80 percent of New Year's resolutions fail, according to US News reports.

Keeping your New Year's resolution of losing weight can be hard, especially when it's tempting to find an excuse not to work out. Some parents find it difficult to figure out where their children will go while they exercise, which causes another reason to quit.

For Donna Bohn, she has a resolution to keep in shape in the new year even before her baby is born. She is nine months pregnant and still finds time to exercise nearly every day.

That enthusiasm runs in the family. Bohn’s active 5-year-old daughter, Aubrey, also has an interest in staying healthy.

"She got into it because I was into it,” Bohn said. “I want her to have these habits. I want her to be strong and I want her to have all that."

That’s why Bohn started bringing her daughter to CHRISTUS Athletic Club in Bossier City.

She found out through a friend on Facebook that the club offers Kids Gym. The program will let Aubrey and her mom work out at the same time.

"It's hard to find time to work out. So when she's here, I can work out and it's really great."

Aubrey takes part in Kids Gym four days a week, spending one hour a day with other kids whose parents are working out.

“My job is fun," said Julian Wyndon, who has been the instructor at Kids Gym the past two years. "We try to incorporate team sports, sports that incorporate camraderie, leadership, team-working skills, things of that nature.

"As long as we play group sports, everybody is involved and everybody is active."

Bohn said her daughter sees it as a workout class. “She looks forward to it every day. But it's more about fun."

Bohn is expecting her baby any day now and still continues to work out.

Much of the equipment, like the rock wall in the Bossier City location, was donated through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals thanks to your generosity.

Kids Gym is open from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Shreveport and Bossier City locations of CHRISTUS Athletic Club.

