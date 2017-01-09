10 ways to show support on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Monday, January 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.), a day promoted by organizations supporting law enforcement officers nationwide in which citizens are encouraged to show their support for officers and their families.

An organization called Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S) is leading the charge on L.E.A.D., citing "recent negativity directed toward law enforcement nationally," they say "there is a need to show law enforcement officers that our citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to us all."

It's a day recognized by governors in many states, including Louisiana.

Today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Louisiana and across the country. #lagov pic.twitter.com/H2et68qoLV — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 9, 2017

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an official proclamation designating January 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) in Louisiana as a way of expressing gratitude for the dedicated service of law enforcement officers and their families around the state of Louisiana.

“We are immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by officers and their family members on a daily basis, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in order to protect our schools, workplaces, roadways and homes,” said Gov. Edwards. “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is an important opportunity to thank them of their dedicated service and the role they play in maintaining our civil society.”

Concerns of Police Survivors, which provides resources to survivors of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, has put together a list of ways to back the blue:

Change your profile picture on social media to the jpg image provided on the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Facebook Page

Wear blue clothing

Fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, motorcycle or anywhere it can be tied on

Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media

Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement

Participate in Project Blue Light - Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement

Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers

Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards

Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to your organization's webpage or social media pages

Most importantly, they say, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is in addition to National Police Week, which occurs each year during the week in which May 15 falls and recognizes the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

