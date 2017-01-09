Suspect photo released in Texarkana, AR bank robbery - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Suspect photo released in Texarkana, AR bank robbery

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

Police have released a surveillance photo of the armed robber who held up a Texarkana, AR bank Monday morning. 

It happened around 9:25 a.m. at the BancorpSouth in the 2200 block of North Stateline Avenue. 

Police say a man walked into the bank with his face partially covered and showed a weapon, demanding money from one of the tellers. 

The teller complied, and the robber left with the money stuffed into a grocery bag. 

There were several employees and customers inside the bank at the time. No one was injured. 

