Suspect photo released in Texarkana, AR bank robbery

The BancorpSouth in the 2200 block of North Stateline Ave. in Texarkana, AR was robbed Monday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police say this man walked into BancorpSouth on North Stateline Ave. with his face partially covered and showed a weapon, demanding money from one of the tellers. (Source: Texarkana, AR Police Department)

Police have released a surveillance photo of the armed robber who held up a Texarkana, AR bank Monday morning.

It happened around 9:25 a.m. at the BancorpSouth in the 2200 block of North Stateline Avenue.

Police say a man walked into the bank with his face partially covered and showed a weapon, demanding money from one of the tellers.

The teller complied, and the robber left with the money stuffed into a grocery bag.

There were several employees and customers inside the bank at the time. No one was injured.

