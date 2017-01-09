Police investigate attempted armed robbery of Shreveport dollar store

A Shreveport business was targeted by criminals for the second time in two weeks.

Shreveport police say shortly after 8:30 p.m.the Family Dollar in the 600 block of West 70th street was the scene of an attempted robbery.

The clerk told police a man came into the store waving a handgun and demanding money. The clerk then ran to the back of the store and hid.

When he could not open the register the gunman reportedly ran off without taking anything.

No arrests have been made.

Two men were arrested for armed robbery of the same store back on December 28.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.