Suspected robber shot during apparent drug-related burglary

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind a house in the 100 block of Wyandotte Street. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

A man is recovering after being shot during an apparent drug-related burglary and robbery Monday morning.

Police say a woman came home just after 6:30 a.m. and found 2 men burglarizing her second story neighbor at a duplex in the 100 block of East Wyandotte Street.

The men reportedly robbed the woman and took valuables from her by force.

Police say at some point during the ordeal, gunfire was exchanged from the suspected robbers and an unidentified man who was walking down the street when the incident occurred.

One of the suspected robbers was shot several times and all the people involved, except the woman, fled the scene. The shooting victim, whose name has not been released, was later found collapsed behind the house. He was taken to University Health hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit believe illegal narcotics played a role in the incident because evidence of drug activity was discovered at the residence targeted by the suspected burglars.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

