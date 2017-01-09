Woman, 3 kids escape early morning house fire

A woman a three children were able to escape a house fire in the 2800 block of Milton Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A woman and three children are safe after escaping a house fire early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Milton Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the front of the one-story wood framed home.

The woman and three kids were able to safely escape the fire before firefighters got there. The woman told firefighters she smelled smoke and quickly got herself and the children out of the house.

The family was kept warm in a Shreveport Police Department patrol unit until family members arrived.

It took 7 units with 18 firefighters 13 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The home has heavy fire and smoke damage to over 50 percent of the house.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

