Motel storage room cause evacuations

Firefighters battled a blaze at the Shreveport Travelodge that could seen from I-20. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a motel room caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at the Shreveport Travelodge motel in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road.

Crews reported seeing smoke and flames from the downstairs room used for storage. One of the crews said flames could be seen from Interstate 20.

Several rooms had to be evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze.

The majority of the fire was contained to the downstairs room, but a room upstairs that did have people in it had smoke damage.

It reportedly took five units with 15 firefighters 10 minutes to place the situation under control.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

