The Spotlight: Lone Survivor Wrestling Tournament

Sixteen wrestling teams from throughout Louisiana piled into the Parkway High gymnasium for the 4th annual Lone Survivor Wrestling Tournament, an event founded in honor of 2 local students who went on to become Navy SEALs and were killed in the line of duty.

Lt. Cmdr. Jonas Kelsall and Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Robert Reeves, both graduates of Caddo Magnet High in Shreveport, were among 30 service members killed when insurgents shot down an Army helicopter in Afghanistan in August 2011.

Parkway High wrestling coach Emmett Beggs was close friends with both of them and started the Lone Survivor wrestling tournament 4 years ago.

"Five and a half years ago when they were killed, it hurt a lot of us. A year or so after they died, some of us were talking and you never forget them," Beggs said.

"This is a great opportunity for not only me and my guys but people all over the state and the region to remember the guys that shouldn't be forgotten," he said of the tournament. "Guys that are out there day and night fighting and no one ever hears about them. So these young wrestlers will learn a lot about these Navy SEALs and other guys."

Growing up, Jonas and Rob were comedians, Beggs recalled. "They were always great athletes. They loved to have fun.

"You would never know that when they grew up that they would be SEALs - and not just SEALs, but some of the best ones," he continued. "That's just the way that they lived their lives. They had fun and loved what they did. And I don't think that would have changed anything. It's great to be able to honor them and have guys to learn about these guys."

Wrestler Alonzo Gosey, one of more than 180 youths who wrestled in the 2-day tournament, said he appreciated the opportunity to learn about Reeves and Kelsall.

"They died in combat overseas, and they did that for a cause. And I feel like this is a good tournament; this is a great tournament."

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.