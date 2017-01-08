Groundbreaking ceremony held for Willow Chute Baptist Church

Church officials and community members gathered to celebrate the start of construction on a multi-purpose activities center. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sunday for a new multi-purpose activities center at Willow Chute Baptist Church in Shreveport.

"This is another effort for us to increase our outreach to the community and again and transform lives so the community can be transformed," said Pastor Alvin Mays.

That center is planned to have a gym and classrooms.

Mays said the congregation was growing and the center was much needed.

The multi-purpose activities center is expected to take about a year to build.

