Family terrified when car crashes into their home

A Shreveport family won't soon forget the terrifying first moments after a car crashed into their house this weekend.

A sheet and makeshift wall cover a gaping hole after a car flew past the intersection of Higgins Drive and East Washington Street and kept right on going into the house early Friday evening in Shreveport.

It stunned the woman and her great-grandson inside and led to a big response from emergency crews.

"It just exploded. I heard a big explosion. I thought a bomb went off," recalled Glenda Spano. She told us the car had lodged itself into a guest bedroom right next to the bathroom where Spano was about to take a shower.

Spano said that's when her 8-year-old great grandson Leighton came to the rescue.

"He helped me over the debris," Spano said. "And at that time I heard somebody say, 'shut the 'F' up.'"

The yelling made Spano try to reach for her gun. But she couldn't get to it. And, she still didn't know what had happened yet because the tall debris blocked her view.

"I was just panicked. I mean, then we both ran. I ran out in my nightgown in the cold weather and got in the car and took off," added Spano.

She and her great grandson quickly stopped at a neighbors house and called the police for help.

"And thank God we got good neighbors," Spano said. "They all brought me clothes, blankets."

Within minutes, Spano said police and fire crews arrived on scene and pulled the driver from the car.

"And he tried fighting them," she recalled. "I mean we seen him swinging at them. And they finally got him on the ground and handcuffed him and put him in the car."

Spano grew emotional when describing how her great grandson sleeps in the guest bedroom where the car came crashing into the house. That's why she's just grateful the crash didn't happen any later that night.

This is not the first time that a car has kept going instead of stopping at this intersection. In two other instances, a car has driven into the yard. In the first case, a driver hit a pole on the property. In the second, a car barely missed the giant oak tree in front of the Spano's home.

Those episodes have happened in just the five years since they moved into the home. After this latest incident, they may not live here much longer.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.