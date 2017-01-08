UPDATE: Marshall PD "most wanted" man brought into custody

Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller (left) and Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson (right) are still at large. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

One man considered as one of Marshall Police Department's most wanted has been brought into custody.

John Lee Smith was caught in less than 24 hours after Marshall Police Department released a call to the community for his and three other men's arrest on Sunday.

Tips from people in the community lead to Smith's arrest, according to a news release.

Smith was arrested by Longview police and taken to the Gregg County Jail on two warrants: one for bond forfeiture and the other for robbery.

Marshall police are still searching for two men:

Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller is wanted for a felony bond forfeiture in Gregg County.

Miller is also wanted for questioning by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He is known in both Longview and Marshall areas. He is believed to be hiding in the Longview or Gilmer areas.

Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson has an outstanding felony parole warrant. Police say he has fled the area to avoid being caught.

Anderson is believed to be hiding in Shreveport or the Dallas area.

Police want to question the two men regarding involvement in organized criminal activities.

Anyone with information is urged to call Marshall police at (903) 935-4575 or (903) 935-4540 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

