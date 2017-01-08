Shreveport man is suspect in Bossier City Podnuh's burglary

A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with the burglary of a Bossier City restaurant early Christmas Eve.

Bossier City police say they have a warrant to arrest 47-year-old Morris Wilson on a charge of simple burglary.

The break-in happened right at 2:46 a.m. Dec. 24 at Podnuh's Bar-B-Que in the 100 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.

Wilson is suspected of taking an undisclosed amount of money from the safe, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about Wilson or the burglary to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward upon his arrest.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.