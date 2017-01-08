Woman pulled from rollover crash in Bossier City dies from her injuries

Police say Melissa Swenson lost control of her SUV Saturday in the 7200 block of E. Texas St., causing it to cross traffic, crash through a guardrail and roll over upside down into a ditch filled with water. (Source: Joe Davis via sendit@ksla.com)

The woman pulled from an SUV that crashed into a water-filled ditch Saturday in Bossier City has died from her injuries.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 38-year-old Melissa Swensen of Morehead, Minnesota died Sunday morning at University Health.

Swensen was driving in the 7200 block of East Texas St. around 5 p.m. Saturday when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to cross traffic, crash through a guardrail and roll over upside down into a ditch filled with water.

On the scene, police and fire department personnel got the SUV upright before extricating Swensen from inside.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

