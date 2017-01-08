Police seek group involved in Shreveport stabbing

Shreveport police are investigating after a group of people reportedly attacked and stabbed a man Saturday night.

It happened before 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of College St.

Police say the victim was sitting down when two men and a woman approached him. One of the men demanded the victim’s bag and a fight broke out.

When the victim started to fight back, the other man and woman joined the brawl, according to police. That’s when the victim was stabbed multiple times.

A driver noticed the wounded man and took him to University Health hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.