1 wounded in crossfire of rolling shootout in Shreveport

A man was caught the crossfire of a shootout between people in two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Shreveport.

The victim told police that four men inside a white Lincoln and a blue car started shooting at each other around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wallace Ave. and Browning St.

According to the major incident report, the victim was between both vehicles and was hit by a bullet.

The victim was taken to University health with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

