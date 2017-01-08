1 wounded in crossfire of rolling shootout in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

1 wounded in crossfire of rolling shootout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man was caught the crossfire of a shootout between people in two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Shreveport.

The victim told police that four men inside a white Lincoln and a blue car started shooting at each other around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wallace Ave. and Browning St.

According to the major incident report, the victim was between both vehicles and was hit by a bullet.

The victim was taken to University health with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. 

