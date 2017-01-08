Man arrested in stabbing over phone charger in Shreveport

A man is behind bars after reportedly stabbing another man over a phone charger Saturday night at a Shreveport apartment complex.

According to Shreveport jail records, 19-year-old Marc Penn is charged with aggravated battery.

Police say the stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Boulder on Fern Apartment Homes in the 8400 block of Fern Ave.



Penn and the victim got into an argument over a cell phone charger that escalated into a stabbing, according to police.

The victim was taken to University Health hospital and is expected to recover.

