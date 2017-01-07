A family reflects on the consequences of violence

A family reflects this weekend on the long-term consequences of violence, just one week after a New Year's Eve shooting leaves a young man with possibly permanent injuries.

Long after the immediate news headlines fade from memory, the long-term consequences of violence can linger for years, decades or even a lifetime.

Such is the case after a shooting in Bossier City, with one 18-year-old locked up, another badly wounded by a bullet.

Friends and loved ones surrounded 18-year old Demuntae Bell this past week as he recovered from surgery inside University Health Hospital in Shreveport.

His mother, Carla Marchman, told us all she could do was wait and pray that her son would survive the bullet wounds.

"I was like, 'God, just spare my child, you know," Marchman said.

As Bell slowly recovered, authorities would later capture and charge 18-year-old Caleb Wallace with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting, with bond set at half a million dollars.

Bell later told his family he had been jumped by a group of kids on New Year's Eve Day, leaving him wanting payback, possibly even to fight one-on-one with Wallace.

It was a conflict Bell's mom said was all about a girl.

Later that night, Bell and his friends reportedly confronted Wallace and his group in the parking lot of the US Petrol gas station in the 5400 block of Barksdale Boulevard in south Bossier City.

But that fist fight never happened and both groups left in their cars heading north. That's when police say a bullet pierced the car that Bell riding in as a passenger.

The bullet hit him just above his left wrist, before going into the upper left side of his body.

"It pierced his liver, his intestines and it shattered his gall bladder so they had to remove all that," described Marchman.

Now, Bell's mom tells us she feels badly for Wallace and his family because their lives have been changed forever all because teenagers couldn't resolve a conflict peacefully. And she added that her son must deal with lifelong consequences of his own, as well.

"Now what we're looking at is if he's going to be able to use his arm again."

Even as Demuntae Bell was being released from the hospital this weekend, his mother said it could be months, if not years of physical rehabilitation ahead for her son for his left arm.

Marchman said she's hoping this will be a teachable moment for other teenagers who are considering using violence as an answer to their problem.



Homicide was the third leading cause of death among American teenagers from 15-to-19 years of age in 2014. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And males were 6-times more likely to be the victim of homicide.

