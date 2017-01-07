Watery SUV crash sends woman to University Health

Bossier police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that left one woman with life-threatening injuries after the SUV she was driving crashed into a water-filled ditch.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control causing her vehicle to travel across the westbound lanes of traffic, crash through a guardrail and roll over upside down into a ditch filled with water.

On the scene, police and fire department personnel got the SUV upright before extricating the woman from inside.

The driver was sent to University Health in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

