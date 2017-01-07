Marshall, Texas police name three most wanted fugitives

Marshall, Texas police are asking for your help in locating three men who are allegedly involved in organized crime activity.

"The community is our biggest resource when it comes to locating fugitives," said Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa in a news release. "We are asking our community to help us get these individuals off the streets. The longer these individuals remain on our streets the longer it puts our community and surrounding areas at risk. The Marshall Police Department is asking the community to take a stand against gang activity.”

John Lee Smith has an issue out for his arrest in connection with a robbery.

Police say that Smith is believed to be associated with a Longview, Texas gang.

His last known address was in Longview. He is known in both Longview and Marshall.

Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller is wanted for a felony bond forfeiture in Gregg County.

Miller is also wanted for questioning by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He is known in both Longview and Marshall areas.

Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson has an outstanding felony parole warrant. Police say he has fled the area to avoid being caught.

Anderson is believed to be hiding in Shreveport or the Dallas area.

“We want to remind anyone out there who is thinking about harboring a fugitive that it is a crime to do so," Campa said. "If you harbor a fugitive we will arrest you."

Police want to question the trio regarding involvement in organized criminal activities.

Anyone with information is urged to call Marshall police at (903) 935-4575 or (903) 935-4540 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.