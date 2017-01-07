Shreveport firefighters investigate attic fire

Fire fighters were able to contain the fire to the attic of the home. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Fire crews are inspecting the cause of a fire that started in the attic of a Shreveport home.

Fire crews got a call around 3:30 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Stephenson Street.

The caller reported flames coming from the roof of the home, according to SFD spokesman Clarence Reese.

Upon arrival, fire crews noticed smoke coming from the home. The residents and their three pets were able to get out of the home safely.

Firefighters had the flames contained by 3:45 p.m. The fire was contained to the attic.

