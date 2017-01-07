ETX superintendents upset over state’s new grading system

A school accountability measure just approved in Texas shows many districts aren't making the grade, at least the grades they were making just a year ago.

However, a group of East Texas school superintendents have a serious issue with the findings.

"The system is not set up in an appropriate way," stated Paul Norton, superintendent of Texarkana Independent School District.

The new Texas school accountability system, known as HB 2804, gives schools a letter grade based on student achievement, test scores, staffing, programs and demographics in each school and district.

But Norton said he and 12 other districts in Bowie County feel the accountability system favors wealthy districts, therefore punishing poverty-stricken communities.

"A lot of this is being pushed by some of our legislators to push vouchers for parents or for students."

Bowie County school administrators say districts like Texarkana, Texas, High School that have received high marks in the past are now being rated a "C" or "average" rating.

"The system is set up for a good school to be a 'C' campus," Norton explained. "But most people in a community don't see a "C" grade as exemplary or positive, and that is a lot of the problem here."

Norton and other school leaders also said the preliminary report is unfairly based on 2-year-old data. They want the Texas Education Agency to make significant changes to the system.

