Bossier man accused of having pornography involving children

ARRESTED: Russell Sullivan, 40, of Princeton, 15 counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children under age 13 and 3 counts of obstruction of justice. (Sources: Louisiana attorney general's office, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Bossier Parish man is accused of having pornographic photographs and/or videos of children.

Russell Sullivan, 40, faces 15 counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children under age 13. He also was arrested on 3 counts of obstruction of justice.

Sullivan, of the 1500 block of Gray Lake in Princeton, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 12:33 p.m. Dec. 29. He remained in the lockup Jan. 6. His bonds total $450,000.

His arrest was announced by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who in a statement said:

"My cyber crime unit works around the clock to investigate and arrest child predators. We remain focused on these efforts in an attempt to prevent innocent children from being exploited."

The investigation was conducted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's cyber crime unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bossier Parish sheriff's and Bossier City marshal’s offices, a U.S. Marshals Service task force and Louisiana State Police.

» To report child exploitation, call the

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation

toll-free at (800) 256-4506.

