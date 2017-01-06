12 arrested, 7 more sought in DeSoto Parish drug roundup

In a release published on Friday, Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle wanted to inform the public of numerous arrests as well as outstanding suspects involved in the distribution of narcotics within DeSoto Parish.

According to the sheriff, the arrests follow an on-going 6-month investigation by the Tri-Parish Drug Task Force into the distribution of illegal narcotics in the community, following citizen complaints.

Sheriff Arbuckle, along with the deputies of the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, say they are remaining vigilant in the removal of illegal narcotics from DeSoto Parish as well as dismantling any distribution operations.

Anyone with information related to the illegal use or distribution of narcotics is asked to please contact the department at (318) 872-3956.

The following suspects have been arrested and charged:

Atari Woods (B/M – DOB: 03/02/1979) of Mansfield, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule I Marijuana ( 3 counts) and Possession of Schedule II Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Michael Taylor (W/M – DOB: 06/22/1975) of Mansfield, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine

James Williams (B/M – DOB: 01/22/1983) of Mansfield, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule II Cocaine (2 counts)

Alray Price (B/M – DOB: 12/01/1980) of Mansfield, LA – charged with Principle to Distribution of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Leon Wilson Jr. (B/M – DOB: 12/27/1951) of Logansport, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule I Marijuana

Justin Bledsoe (B/M – DOB: 01/25/1988) of Logansport, LA– charged with Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Melvin Partner (B/M – DOB: 05/01/1972) of Mansfield, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine (3 counts)

Beau Hardy (W/M – DOB: 02/14/1989) of Stonewall, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine

Miquel Youngblood (B/M – DOB: 09/30/1992) of Mansfield, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine (2 counts) & Distribution of Schedule I Marijuana

Lisa Shook (W/F – DOB: 06/18/1967) of Logansport, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine

Christopher Brown (B/M – DOB: 10/19/1985) of Mansfield, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule II Crystal Methamphetamine (3 counts)

Quatedrick Williams (B/M – DOB: 02/14/1990) of Mansfield, LA – charged with Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine

The following suspects have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

A reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information that results in the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956 or the DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-505-STOP (7867). All calls are confidential.

Robert Stephenson II (B/M – 9/22/1988) of Logansport, LA – wanted for Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Candi Coke (W/F – DOB: 12/22/1988) of Shreveport, LA – wanted for Distribution of Schedule I Marijuana

Joshua Ambrose (W/M – DOB: 10/30/1991) of Shreveport, LA – wanted for Principal to Distribution of Schedule I Marijuana

Dashawn Burse (B/M – DOB: 06/25/1975) of Logansport, LA – wanted for Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Angela Bledsoe (B/F – DOB: 08/23/1989) of Logansport, LA – wanted for Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine

Robert Thompson II (B/M – DOB: 05/24/1982) of Zwolle, LA – wanted for Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine (3 counts)

Lemarius Johnson (B/M – DOB: 01/29/1980) of Mansfield, LA – wanted for Distribution of Schedule II Methamphetamine (3 counts), Distribution of Schedule II Cocaine (3 counts)

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.