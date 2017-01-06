Neighbor alerts sleeping residents to house fire - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Neighbor alerts sleeping residents to house fire

Smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the home in the 2700 block of Vivian Street when they arrived around 2:30 p.m. Friday.  (Source: KSLA News 12) Smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the home in the 2700 block of Vivian Street when they arrived around 2:30 p.m. Friday.  (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Two people who were sleeping inside their Shreveport home when a fire broke out got out safely, thanks to a neighbor who saw the smoke. 

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, the smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the home in the 2700 block of Vivian Street when they arrived around 2:30 p.m. Friday. 

The neighbor ran around the house and beat on the windows, waking the sleeping residents. 

Firefighters were able to put out the flames within a couple of minutes after arriving on the scene. 

SFD EMS Officer Clarence Reese said there were no working smoke detectors in the home. 

There was smoke and some water damage inside the home, but the fire damage was confined to the attic. 

There is no word on what caused the fire. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

  • 2 charged with deaths of 4 SC inmates

    2 charged with deaths of 4 SC inmates

    Saturday, April 8 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-04-08 16:24:16 GMT
    Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder. (Source: SC Department of Corrections)Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder. (Source: SC Department of Corrections)

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning. 

    More >>

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning. 

    More >>

  • PHOTOS

    Missing in Ohio

    Missing in Ohio

    Sunday, April 9 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-04-09 14:03:06 GMT

    The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.

    More >>

    The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly