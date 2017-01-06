Neighbor alerts sleeping residents to house fire

Smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the home in the 2700 block of Vivian Street when they arrived around 2:30 p.m. Friday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Two people who were sleeping inside their Shreveport home when a fire broke out got out safely, thanks to a neighbor who saw the smoke.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, the smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the home in the 2700 block of Vivian Street when they arrived around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The neighbor ran around the house and beat on the windows, waking the sleeping residents.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames within a couple of minutes after arriving on the scene.

SFD EMS Officer Clarence Reese said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

There was smoke and some water damage inside the home, but the fire damage was confined to the attic.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.