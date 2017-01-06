LaDOTD reopens I-49 in N. Caddo, US 80 bridge in Bienville

I-49 is back open in northern Caddo Parish after a 4-hour closure Friday as the Louisiana DOTD sought to take precautions with the potential for wintry weather.
I-49 is now open in both directions between LA 1 (Shreveport) and the Arkansas State Line.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 7, 2017
LaDOTD closed north- and southbound Interstate 49 between Louisiana Highway 1 at Shreveport and the Arkansas line around 4 p.m. in what was described as an abundance of caution. There were no wrecks attributed to weather-related road conditions on that stretch of interstate.
Part of U.S. Highway 80 in Bienville Parish was also closed earlier in the day due to the potential for icy conditions, impacting a 5-mile stretch between Taylor and Gibsland. The US 80 bridge over the KCS railroad at Ada was reopened just before 8 p.m. Friday.
The DOTD says emergency personnel continue to monitor the weather situation and scout the area roads for safety concerns.
Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather.
In addition, LaDOTD crews will apply salt to any affected bridges and roadways, remove fallen trees from roadways and close roads as needed.
Traffic conditions are continuously being monitored.
