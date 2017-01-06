Shreveport man charged with rape of young girl

A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with the rape of a young girl.

Jaquayveon Malik McGee, 20, of the 1700 block of Kelsey Street in Shreveport, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Tuesday on a charge of first-degree rape.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on December 30 at the victim’s home in north Caddo Parish.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office was notified after a family member learned of the sexual assault and took the child to a local hospital. McGee was identified as a family friend.

