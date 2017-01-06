Benton Middle students to leave Jan. 16 for presidential inauguration

Eleven Benton Middle School students will held to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16 for the presidential inauguration 4 days later. (Source: KSLA News 12)

While most of us will be watching the presidential inauguration on television, a group of students from Benton Middle School will be there in person.

Eleven sixth- through eighth-graders will leave Jan. 16 for Washington, D.C.

This is the first time the school has planned such a trip.

“To see a president getting sworn into office is such a historical moment,” one Benton Middle student said.

The trip was organized by the Close Up Foundation and costs about $2,600 a student.

Benton Middle history teacher Jamie East said raising the money was not an easy task.

The students conducted bake sales, car washes and more since deciding they were going to the inauguration, East said.

That decision was made in May, long before they knew who the next president would be.

They also received a lot of help from the community.

“We had a tremendous amount of community support," East said. "We’re really thankful for that.

"People who would give us money just because they are like 'That’s really cool that ya’ll are going to do that.' And so we really appreciated the community helping us make this possible."

For many of the students, this will be their first time leaving Louisiana.

“For several of the kids, this is their first time to fly. And some of them have never been anywhere outside of this pocket of the South. And so I think that they are going to be exposed to whole new things.”

The inauguration will be held Jan. 20.

While there, the students also will take part in mock debates, learn the making of a bill and more.

