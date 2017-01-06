Neighbor prays with gunshot victim who lay dying in the street

Faith Caldwell said her father, having heard the gunshots, ran to Javaria Taylor's side and prayed with the 18-year-old as he lay dying in the street. "All he told me is he was praying with him, coughing, blood coming out of him." (Source: KSLA News 12)

A neighbor ran to a wounded man's side and prayed with him as he lay dying in a Shreveport street.

It happened at 1:38 p.m. Jan. 6 in the city's West Cedar Grove neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Faith Caldwell said her father ran to the scene when he heard the gunfire and prayed with 18-year-old Javaria Taylor.

"All he told me is he was praying with him, coughing, blood coming out of him."

Caldwell said the young Shreveport man was an acquaintance of family members.

"He used to come around my house and play games with my brothers. He's cool, funny, goofy."

Authorities say Taylor died after being shot multiple times at close range with a handgun.

Officers found Taylor lying in the roadway in the 700 block of West 73rd Street.

That's between Union and Clift avenues and just northeast of Woodlawn High School.

Neighbors reported having heard gunshots.

"The information that we have right now suggests that there was a small white or light-colored vehicle seen leaving the scene immediately following the shots that were fired," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The Caddo coroner's office identified Taylor. An autopsy is pending.

Meantime, police continue to look for whomever killed Taylor.

"So what they are doing now is gathering information and evidence," Hines said. "Hopefully, information will lead them to who is responsible for the death of this young man."

Taylor's slaying marks Shreveport's first shooting death of 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.

