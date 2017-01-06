Teen charged in Shreveport hit and run that injured woman

A teen has been arrested in connection to a Shreveport hit and run that injured a woman late last month.

Brian Williams, 17, of Shreveport, was charged with a single count of hit and run driving.

It happened around 2 p.m. on December 29 on Linwood Avenue at W. 72nd Street. A woman was attempting to cross the street after riding a SporTran bus when she was hit by a white Chevrolet Caprice, sending her through the air. The driver did not stick around to help.

She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police released surveillance footage of the vehicle in the incident in hopes of generating leads.

