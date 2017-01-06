Drug search lands two in Bi-State Jail

Lennox was purchased with funds raised by the ArkLaTex 100 Club (Source: Bowie County Sheriff's Office)

Two women at the Bowie County Annex Jail were taken into custody after a canine deputy found marijuana in their vehicles.

The search was held on Wednesday evening. Lennox, Bowie County Sheriff's Office new canine deputy, lead deputies to two vehicles belonging to Shanice Poindexter of Texarkana, Texas and Gresheka Merritt of Texarkana, Arkansas. Both women are 24-years-old.

Merritt was visiting an inmate at the jail and Poindexter was a jail employee. Both women consented to a search of their vehicles.

Deputies found marijuana in both vehicles.

Both women were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces. The pair was taken to Bi-State Jail.

Bond has been set at $3,000 for each woman.

