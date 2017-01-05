ATM stolen from Texarkana, TX, found in pit about 5 miles away

Authorities have recovered the ATM that thieves went to great lengths to steal from a Texarkana, Texas, credit union. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities have recovered an ATM stolen that 2 thieves went to great lengths to steal from a Texarkana, Texas, credit union.

It was found dismantled in a gravel pit in Nash, Texas. That's about 5 miles west of Texarkana.

A few hundred dollars remained in the automated teller machine, but an unknown amount of money had been taken, authorities said.

The thieves made off with the ATM in an unbelievable fashion about 2 a.m. Dec. 23.

It was taken from the drive-through on the north side of the Red River Federal Credit Union branch in the 2700 block of University Avenue.

Video from surveillance cameras shows how a skylift stolen from a nearby construction site was used to uproot the ATM.

The driver of the lift can be seen at one point, but he appears to be wearing something over his face.

The skylift then was used to load the ATM into an awaiting U-Haul truck, which authorities say also had been stolen.

The thieves then abandoned the skylift and made off in the truck.

The U-Haul last was seen headed south on University Avenue, police said.

Authorities have not disclosed how much cash was in the ATM when it was stolen.

Texarkana, Texas, police urge anyone with any information about the theft to call them at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.