NWLA highway crews on watch for possibility of icy roadways

Road crews in Northwest Louisiana are on watch as winter weather approaches the ArkLaTex.

While state workers haven't pretreated any roads, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has personnel on standby ready to hit the ground running if things start to turn slick.

"Public safety is our top priority, so our crews are well aware of those areas that we typically see problems in," said Erin Buchanan, spokeswoman for LaDOTD's Shreveport district.

"The far northern part of the district is mainly at this point where we will focus most of our efforts, at least in the initial phases of the weather event. And we'll continue to monitor the forecast as it develops."

Crews will keep a close eye during the overnight and early morning hours on areas known to get dicey during winter precipitation, like your bridges and overpasses, which typically ice over first.

"Places like the Highway 2 interchange with I-49 and the Highway 168 with 49N," said Buchanan, "Both of those will be where we will probably do some pre-salting first."

Highway officials are urging drivers to be alert and allow a little extra time to get to their destinations Friday morning.

"We just urge people always to drive slowly and carefully, but especially when we start to see that precipitation come down," Buchanan said.

"We live in Louisiana. We're not used to seeing snow and ice. And even if we have experienced it before, we can kind of forget how to drive through it," she continued. "So we just urge people to really take it slowly and carefully if they do have to get out and about on the roads."

