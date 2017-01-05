Police: Same pair likely robbed 2 eateries in Texarkana, Hope

Authorities say this image from surveillance video shows one of the suspects in the robberies Jan. 4 of a Pizza Hut in Texarkana, Ark., and a Sonic Drive-In in Hope, Ark. (Sources: Texarkana and Hope, Ark., police departments)

Authorities say Pizza Hut in Texarkana, Ark., was robbed about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 4. About a half hour later, there was a robbery at Sonic Drive-In in Hope, Ark. (Source: Google Maps)

Southwest Arkansas authorities say that not one, but two fast-food restaurants were robbed the night of Jan. 4 and that the same 2 gunmen likely are responsible for both.

The holdups happened within about a half hour and 32 miles of each other.

A 911 call about 9:45 p.m. alerted police to a robbery at Pizza Hut in the 3700 block of North State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Ark.

Two masked gunmen forced 6 employees into a walk-in freezer then ordered the restaurant's manager to give them money from the cash register, police said.

The manager was hit several times with a gun before the duo fled with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

No customers were in the business at the time of the robbery.

One of the robbers stands 5'8" tall, has hazel eyes and was wearing a tan Carhartt jumpsuit, police said. The other also stands 5'8" tall and was wearing a black Under Armour hoodie and baggy black pants.

At 10:15 p.m., police in Hope, Ark., received a call about two gunmen demanding money from employees at Sonic Drive-In in the 100 block of South Hervey Street.a

One pointed a handgun at employees and demanded money. The other gathered other employees and instructed them to get down on the ground while pointing a handgun at them.

The duo got an undetermined amount of cash and other items from a drawer then ran out the front doors and got into a light-colored vehicle being driven by another male. They left traveling north on South Hervey.

Descriptions of the 2 gunmen are very similar to those described as robbing the Pizza Hut, Hope police said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the holdups to call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3154, Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP or Hope police Detective Eric Zimmer or Detective Jimmy Courtney at (870) 722-2510.

