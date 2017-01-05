Pickup slams into log truck, killing Texarkana, AR, man

Texarkana, Texas, police say at least 1 person was killed when a pickup slammed into a log truck a little before 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1600 block of North Bishop Road. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A Texarkana, Ark., man died when a pickup ran into the back of a loaded log truck the afternoon of Jan. 5 in Texarkana, Texas, authorities say.

It happened a little before 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Bishop Road.

A log truck was driving off from a business when it was struck from the rear by a 2008 Ford pickup, Texarkana, Texas, police spokesman Shawn M. Vaughn said.

Authorities say the wreck killed 32-year-old Marvin Adams, the driver and lone occupant of the pickup.

The driver of the log truck stopped in the road and went into a business, Vaughn said. He had gotten back into his truck and was driving off when the collision occurred.

North Bishop, a one-way street, was closed to traffic between New Boston Road and West 7th Street while first responders cleared the wreckage.

